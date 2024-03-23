Top track

I Feel It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AHEE - BRAIN TICKLER TOUR

Never Have I Ever
23 Mar - 24 Mar
GigsChicago
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Feel It
Got a code?

About

AHEE BRINGS THE BRAIN TICKELR TOUR THROUGH NEVER HAVE I EVER MARCH 23RD WITH SUPPORT FROM AZASSIN + SPECIAL GUEST.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ahee

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.