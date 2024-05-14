Top track

The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wayfarer, Sonja, Valdrin

Market Hotel
Tue, 14 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Iron Horse (Gallows Frontier, Act II)
Got a code?

About

BLACK METAL MADNESS: Wayfarer, Sonja + Valdrin

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wayfarer, Sonja, Valdrin

Venue

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.