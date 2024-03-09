DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PERREOLAND by DJ LINA

Le Makeda
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A l’occasion de la Journée Internationale du droit des Femmes, Perreoland by Dj Lina, a l’honneur de faire partie du projet “Le Makeda sors ses Elles”, visant à mettre en avant les artistes féminines de la région et d’ailleurs !

De l’Amérique Latine aux C...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.