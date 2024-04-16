Top track

Prism of Feeling

Soft Blue Shimmer, Keep

The Monarch Tavern
Tue, 16 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$20.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soft Blue Shimmer are on tour with Keep and land at the Monarch on April 16th!

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soft Blue Shimmer, Keep

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Doors open7:30 pm

