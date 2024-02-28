Top track

Smack A Bitch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BOYS NOIZE x RICO NASTY

Le Silencio
Wed, 28 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smack A Bitch
Got a code?

About

BOYS NOIZE x RICO NASTY

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Silencio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rico Nasty, Boys Noize

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.