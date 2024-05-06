Top track

JOEY PHUWASIT - ROCKET FESTIVAL (สัญญาเดือนหก)

Joey Phuwasit x Lumplearn Wongsakorn Live in London

Scala
Mon, 6 May, 7:00 pm
£70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joey Phuwasit and Lumplearn Wongsakorn, perform for the first time live in london.

Joey Phuwasit is an independent singer-songwriter and producer from Thailand who combines elements of alternative R&B and soul music to create a unique sound. His music is...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Piranhas Events
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

