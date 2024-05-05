Top track

Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

40 Years of Fleetwood Mac: A Live Rendition

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5

About

We're celebrating 40 years of Fleetwood Mac's self-named album with live renditions of their best tracks from our much-loved house band.

Expect a live set that will be channeling the wild spirit of this iconic ensemble with hits such as 'Dreams', ‘The Cha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

