DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
John Hébert, bassist, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he first began to study double bass with Bill Huntington. He has worked alongside world-famous artists such as Andrew Hill, Lee Konitz, Paul Bley, John Abercrombie, Kenny Wheeler, Paul Motian,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.