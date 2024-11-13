DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aurie Styla

The Crescent
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£15.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a year of performing worldwide, award-winning comedian Aurie Styla is back on tour, with his biggest one to date. Join him as he talks about this wild world, and his journey to make sense of it, in The Aurator!

As seen on Deep Fake Neighbour Wars (I...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aurie Styla

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

