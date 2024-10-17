Top track

Gaz Brookfield - Be the Bigger Man

Gaz Brookfield

Crooked Crow Bar
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLeighton Buzzard
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With eight studio albums and seven live ones already under his belt, this fiercely independent musician continues to tour up and down the country. No manager, no record label, no agent - just a guitar, a van, and a steadfastly belligerent refusal to give i...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by GAZZA Records and Promotions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaz Brookfield

Venue

Crooked Crow Bar

27 Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1DH, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

