Teenage Fanclub

The Concert Hall
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$49.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The first sound you hear is a sustained feedback note that hangs in the air with the grace of a dragonfly before an acoustic riff spirals out of it, soaring upwards. It’s blissful and sun-soaked, like a late summer haze blurring out all the details on the...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
Sweet Baboo, Teenage Fanclub

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

