Shadow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Livingston - A Hometown Odyssey Tour

El Club Detroit
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $26.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Shadow
About

Livingston’s music is the sound of reality and fiction colliding. The 21-year-old singer/songwriter and producer from Denton, Texas would spend much of his isolated youth honing in his passion for music to escape his anxiety. The sonic world he created pai...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Connor Kauffman, Livingston

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

