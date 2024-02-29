DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cmon Everybody’s very own Flower is being plucked temporarily for her last Gender Affirming Surgery for a while. Help send her off at this fundraiser celebrating all things B👀BIES! Stacked with a lineup of performances and DJ’s by some of BK’s favorites....
