SASASAS - Anthem

SASASAS: The Residency (Week 4)

XOYO
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SASASAS - Anthem
About

WEEK 4

"We’re really buzzing that SASASAS will be joining the long list of amazing artists to have held a residency at XOYO London. This March, we have curated four events covering a wide spectrum of Drum & Bass, Jungle and Rave, digging deep into our mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SASASAS

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

