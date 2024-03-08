Top track

Toman - Sunshine & Ravioli

Toman

SPYBAR
Fri, 8 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

Toman is an Amsterdam-based DJ with a prolific streak - his unique take on house and techno has led him to releases on We R House, Cyclic, Blind Vision, and Inermu. Toman cites the likes of Underworld, Minilogue, and Terry Lee Brown Jr as influences. From...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toman

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

