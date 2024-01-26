Top track

De La Disco presents: Jive Talk

The Ton of Brix
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For our opening night of 2024 at Ton of Brix, we’ve invited the illustrious London-based duo, Jive Talk. The Gottwood Festival residents push a party focussed sound spanning house, breaks, garage, and anything else that meets the 'big beat manifesto'.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

