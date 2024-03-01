DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CMAT (Ciara May-Alice Thompson) is Ireland’s reigning pop cowgirl. Overflowing with noughties culture references and dry humour, CMAT’s debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, topped the Irish Album Charts in 2022. With pop tracks delivered like a “heartfelt pr
Read more
AEG Presents
BRITs Week 2024 for War Child
CMAT
Global pop star. No longer lives in Dublin with her grandparents. Still recovering from an AliExpress addiction, amongst other things. Has just released her second album, ‘Crazymad, For Me’, the greatest a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.