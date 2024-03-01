Top track

I Don't Really Care for You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CMAT - Brits Week 2024 for War Child

Bush Hall
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

I Don't Really Care for You
About CMAT

CMAT (Ciara May-Alice Thompson) is Ireland’s reigning pop cowgirl. Overflowing with noughties culture references and dry humour, CMAT’s debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, topped the Irish Album Charts in 2022. With pop tracks delivered like a “heartfelt pr Read more

Event information

AEG Presents

BRITs Week 2024 for War Child

CMAT

Global pop star. No longer lives in Dublin with her grandparents. Still recovering from an AliExpress addiction, amongst other things. Has just released her second album, ‘Crazymad, For Me’, the greatest a...

16+, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
AEG Presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CMAT

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

