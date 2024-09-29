Top track

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Fire at Static Valley

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Troxy
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
From £38.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The instrumental multimedia Montreal group Godspeed You! Black Emperor touch down at Troxy for one night only in September.

This is a 14+ event.

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

If you've purchased accessible tickets for this event and hav...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Wax Face.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

