DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Free Yoga Session

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:00 am
SocialLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us and invite your friends for an uplifting and energising morning with our wonderful yoga instructor. Inspiring Sarah Eckersley @saraheckersley_yoga will be your yoga teacher.

Get a complimentary freshly made juice on arrivals!

Bring your own yoga...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shepherds Bush Market.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market, W12 8DF, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.