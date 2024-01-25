DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us and invite your friends for an uplifting and energising morning with our wonderful yoga instructor. Inspiring Sarah Eckersley @saraheckersley_yoga will be your yoga teacher.
Get a complimentary freshly made juice on arrivals!
Bring your own yoga...
