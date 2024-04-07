Top track

Maraveyas - Ksehasmeni Enilikiosi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maraveyas live in London

Scala
Sun, 7 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£40.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most beloved Greek artists of the last 20 years, visits London, ending his winter “Portofino Tour” in a city he always loves visiting.

With an arsenal of songs heading for our souls and a band well known for their high energy deliverance in liv...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by GOTOBEAT with Musayeta Entertainment
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maraveyas Ilegál

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

