NEW CONSTELLATIONS X JANE LEO

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 2 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.05
About

Portland based dreamscape purveyors New Constellations return to LA on a co-headline with Austin's Art Pop duo Jane Leo.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

New Constellations

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

