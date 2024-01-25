DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Arciliuto N.1 Cena, Talk e Concerto

Teatro Arciliuto
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:00 pm
TalkRoma
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Giovedì 25 gennaio inauguriamo la nostra nuova visione di club/salotto. Uno spazio intimo di connessione tra l'artista e gli invitati, che permetta a sconosciuti di incontrarsi e ibridarsi, che si apra con il dialogo e si chiuda con la musica.

Si comincia...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bla Studio.

Venue

Teatro Arciliuto

Piazza Di Montevecchio 5, 00186 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

