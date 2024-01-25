DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Giovedì 25 gennaio inauguriamo la nostra nuova visione di club/salotto. Uno spazio intimo di connessione tra l'artista e gli invitati, che permetta a sconosciuti di incontrarsi e ibridarsi, che si apra con il dialogo e si chiuda con la musica.
Si comincia...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.