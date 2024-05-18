Top track

Reflections: Laraaji, Sam Prekop

Seattle First Baptist
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
About

REFLECTIONS presents a transcendent evening with new age legend Laraaji and composer Sam Prekop (of The Sea & Cake) on live analog electronics, performing together for the first time as a visionary duo.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Reflections
Lineup

Sam Prekop, Laraaji

Venue

Seattle First Baptist

1111 Harvard Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98122, United States
