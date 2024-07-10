Top track

Can I Get the Real Stuff

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Guerilla Toss, Sharpie Smile, DJ Crenshaw

Zebulon
Wed, 10 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Can I Get the Real Stuff
Got a code?

About

GUERILLA TOSS, Sharpie Smile, DJ Crenshaw

Dig deep enough inside yourself—start treating your body as your sanctuary rather than your enemy—and eventually you’ll find yourself blooming right back out into the sun. That’s the transformation Guerilla Toss t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guerilla Toss

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.