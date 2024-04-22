Top track

Shy Heart

Marta Del Grandi

Low Four
Mon, 22 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Italian singer songwriter Marta Del Grandi returns to the UK in support of Selva, her most intricate and shimmering effort yet, a refined devotional suite of astute pop that flows effortlessly, uniting emotional complexity, divine organic arrangements with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Deansgate, Manchester M3 4EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

