C Marí

La3
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€15

About

Dicen que ninguno es profeta en su tierra pero también existen las excepciones que rompen la regla

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
Lineup

C Marí

Venue

La3

Av. de Blasco Ibáñez, 111, 46022 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

