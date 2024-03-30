DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elli Ingram + support from Raheaven

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Doors 7pm. 18+ event.

It is with great pleasure that we welcome songstress Elli Ingram to our living room stage on Saturday, 30th March. Expect a special live show fusing her soulful voice, honest hard-hitting personal lyrics and hip-hop flair. On support...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elli Ingram, Raheaven

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

