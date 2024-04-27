Top track

Greentop - Moriah

Tricksy, Greentop and Civil Decline

Palmer's Bar
Sat, 27 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tricksy- is a Minneapolis-based indie-pop duo. The duo draws heavy influences from Hippocampus, COIN, Valley, and The Drums.

Greentop- began in 2017 as a solo project and evolved greatly over two years, moving from sparse acoustic music to a powerful indi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Greentop

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

