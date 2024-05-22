DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

C.O.F.F.I.N

Exchange
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sydney's very own hard-biting rockers; C.O.F.F.I.N are a four piece, full force, boogie rock ‘n’ roll band featuring snarling lead vocals from behind the drum kit, high voltage lead guitars, and steady rhythms that keep you stomping along. Last year saw th...

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

C.O.F.F.I.N.

Venue

Exchange

72, 73 Old Market St, Bristol BS2 0EJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.