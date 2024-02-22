Top track

Into The Wayside Part I/Sick

24 Question Party People Live with Ceremony and Yasi Salek

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
PodcastLos Angeles
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

24 Question Party People Live with Yasi Salek and Ceremony

Kick off party for their sold out Palladium headliner!!

Live @ Brain Dead Studios

All ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

