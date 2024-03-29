DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Céline *A Céline Dion Party*

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 29 Mar, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

You don't have to be all by yourself. Come through and feel the power of love! Join us as we celebrate the music of pop sensation Céline Dion!

Remixes, deep cuts and shows!

Music by DJ Sean McMahill

Shows by Charlene and Essa Noche

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.