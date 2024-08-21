Top track

Silver Line

Sheer Mag

El Sol
Wed, 21 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.58

About Sheer Mag

You can place Pennsylvania’s Sheer Mag’s brash and fuzzy sound in the lineage of ’70s hard rock – think Thin Lizzy and Kiss – but their politics are very much a product of their Philadelphia DIY punk roots. Lead singer Tina Halladay has written about syste Read more

Event information

¡Sheer Mag en Madrid!

Los menores con edades comprendidas entre 16 y 18 años pueden entrar solos a las actuaciones en directo. Los menores de 16 años deben ir acompañados de sus progenitores o tutores. Al finalizar la actuación los menores no pueden perma...

Organizado por HOLY COBRA SOCIETY S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sheer Mag

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

