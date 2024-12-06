Top track

I Never Glid Before - 2015 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GONG

Le Café de la Danse
Fri, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Never Glid Before - 2015 Remaster
Got a code?

About

Universal Ascension 24

Every Gong show is a ritual, involving band and audience. Over the course of an intense and ecstatic two hours, Gong hypnotises with pulsating riffs, soaring vocal harmonies and angular pointillistic arrangements. Moving through ove...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gong

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.