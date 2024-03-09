Top track

LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fluida - Non binary techno with LSDXOXO | Bologna Edition

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM
Got a code?

About

𝐅𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐀 - 𝑁𝑜n 𝐵𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑦𝑇𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜

Per la prima volta al @tank_serbatoioculturale

Con un 𝐺𝑢𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡 d’eccezione

𝐋𝐒𝐃𝐗𝐎𝐗𝐎

𝐷𝐽, 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒𝑟, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝐋𝐒𝐃𝐗𝐎𝐗𝐎 𝑖𝑠 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑏�...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Il Condominio APS.

Lineup

2
LSDXOXO, Fivequestionmarks, Produkkt and 2 more

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.