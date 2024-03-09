DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carrie Keller

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Carrie Keller is a house and EDM DJ and model based out of Las Vegas. Making her debut in the electronic music scene in 2019, she has quickly made a name for herself in Vegas nightlife, holding residencies at Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub. Across the US s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carrie Keller

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

