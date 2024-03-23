Top track

Cloudbelly - November

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cloudbelly, Burr Oak, Henry Geraghty

Color Club Tavern
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cloudbelly - November
Got a code?

About

$12 ticket + taxes & fees

Coudbelly’s music has been recognized by the Kerrville New Folk Competition, New Song at Citizen Vinyl, WBUR Tiny Desk Roundup, and Signature Sounds Record Label. The band has played Green River Festival, Arcadia Folk Fest, and M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Burr Oak

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.