DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kisstory

O Beach Ibiza
Tue, 25 Jun, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

KISSTORY is back every Tuesday for its legendary Ibiza residency at O Beach playing all your fave Old Skool & Anthems. Catch WIDEBOYS, plus residents, spinning the biggest Garage, Hip-Hop, R&B and Dance classics as we party poolside in the Balearic sun. If...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grant Collins, Sam Dungate, Cameo

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.