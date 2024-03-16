DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jack Silverman Album Release Show w/ Gray Worry

The Blue Room
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$15.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

The Jack Silverman Quartet weaves elements of psychedelic music, jazz noir and improvisation, while exploring the contrast between melody and dissonance, to create what might best be described as a film...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.