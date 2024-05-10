Top track

Snapped Ankles - Rhythm Is Our Business - Edit

Snapped Ankles

The Cluny
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Druid techno cohort SNAPPED ANKLES make their Cluny debut!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
£
Lineup

Snapped Ankles

Venue

The Cluny

36 Lime Street, Newcastle NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

