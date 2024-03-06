Top track

Hideaway

Jacob Collier Solo Performance + Q&A

Jacaranda Baltic
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £27.54

About

Jacaranda Records are very excited to present a live solo performance + Q&A from Jacob Collier in support of new album 'Jesse Vol. 4'

This event is strictly 18+

Album bundles can be collected from The Jacaranda, 21-23 Slater Street, L1 4BW on album relea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jacob Collier

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

