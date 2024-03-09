DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents Elli Acula

Domicile Miami
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $16.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After a long wait we are super excited to have one of our personal favorite. Born in a small village in Germany and make her way to the techno capital of the world Berlin based Dj/Producer Elli Acula is finally doing her first US tour we bringing her 🏠 fo...

Girls 18+ guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elli Acula

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

