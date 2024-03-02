DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Binary Sound w/ Sugar Free, Nemo Vachez & more

DOCK B
Sat, 2 Mar, 2:00 pm
GigsParis
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BinarySound s’installe à DOCK B le 2 mars pour une day time party au line up haut en couleur.

Sugar Free (ES) :

Talentueuse espagnole basée à Berlin où elle organise les soirées Sobremesa, Sugar free a vite su se faire une place sur la scène internationa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par DOCK B & Binary Sound
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sugar Free, Nemo Vachez

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.