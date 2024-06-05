Top track

Boundaries, Orthodox, Kaonashi, No Cure

The Meadows
Wed, 5 Jun, 6:00 pm
About

Wednesday, June 5th

Boundaries

Orthodox

Kaonashi

No Cure

@ The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn NY

6 PM

16+

$20 ADV

$25 DOS

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Boundaries, ORTHODOX, Kaonashi and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

