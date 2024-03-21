Top track

U Gd, Girl? international women’s day celebration

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

You’re invited to the U Gd, Girl? international women’s day celebration! Join us for a night of live music from three incredible female artists, icebreakers + games, a “shoutout to my sis” notice board where you can promote yourself, your business or any o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
Lineup

Tia Gordon, Jennifer Stewart

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

