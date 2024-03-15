DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MILANOSPORT

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MILANOSPORT | LIVE _ ARCI BELLEZZA

VENERDÌ 15 MARZO 2024 | MILANO

CONCRETE [RELEASE PARTY] + GUESTS

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS

Lineup

MILANOSPORT

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.