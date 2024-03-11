Top track

A Night of Acoustic Magic

Servant Jazz Quarters
Mon, 11 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

How better to reconnect with calm, peace, light and love than with a night of acoustic magic? Ewan Samms leads a triple bill of folky explorations, with rare acoustic sets from the frontmen of Soft-Rock starlets Family Stereo and Psych rockers Automan. Bla...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Ewan Samms.
Lineup

Automan, Family Stereo, Ewan Samms

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

FAQs

Will Fred Brown get his shiny hairy legs out and do the twist?

Allegedly, yes!

Is Blake Watt as handsome in real life?

That's for you to decide dear patron.

Who would win in a fight between the three performers

Definitelty not Ewan, maybe Fred.

