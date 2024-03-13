DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lemon Rose + Cloudy Heads + Send Me Love Letters

POPUP!
Wed, 13 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Venez découvrir le nouveau quatuor pop-rock, LEMON ROSE ! Un savant mélange d’influences 60’s et 70’s, parsemé de garage et psyché plus moderne, qui vous feront vous déhancher et bouger la tête d’avant en arrière. Avis aux amateurs de rock et à tous les fa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Send Me Love Letters

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.