Mars Arts DC Free Concert Series Feat. The Blacc Print Experience

Songbyrd
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
The Blacc Print Experience Band was founded on December 19, 2019, with the vision of keeping Jazz R&B and Mature Go-Go present for all walks of life. Our band consists of professional musicians who are white-collar workers, blue-collar workers, and family-...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

