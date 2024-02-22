DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palosanto x Istar Madrid w/ Raul Vidal, Oktave, Temil

Outer Heaven
Thu, 22 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
Palosanto invites ISTAR Madrid for one night in the micro club Outer Heaven.

Not to be missed.

RAUL VIDAL

https://www.instagram.com/raul_vidal

OKTAVE

https://www.instagram.com/oktavemusik

FREE WITH RSVP

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Palosanto.
Lineup

Oktave

Venue

Outer Heaven

191 Chrystie Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

