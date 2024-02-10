DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fluida | Carnival Edition

Cieloterra
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐎 𝟏𝟎 𝐅𝐄𝐁𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐎 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

𝔽𝕃𝕌𝕀𝔻𝔸 #𝕟𝕠𝕟𝔹𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕪𝕋𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕟𝕠

c\o CIELOTERRA

𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

Start 11pm

𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖 !

𝐃𝐀𝐅𝐍𝐄

𝔻𝕒𝕗𝕟𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕒 𝕞𝕦𝕝𝕥𝕚𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕡𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 𝕡𝕣𝕠𝕛...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..

Lineup

2
Dafne, Fivequestionmarks, Produkkt and 2 more

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

