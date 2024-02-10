DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐎 𝟏𝟎 𝐅𝐄𝐁𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐎 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒
𝔽𝕃𝕌𝕀𝔻𝔸 #𝕟𝕠𝕟𝔹𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕪𝕋𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕟𝕠
c\o CIELOTERRA
𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍
Start 11pm
𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖 !
𝐃𝐀𝐅𝐍𝐄
𝔻𝕒𝕗𝕟𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕒 𝕞𝕦𝕝𝕥𝕚𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕚𝕡𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 𝕡𝕣𝕠𝕛...
